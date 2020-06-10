Twitterâ€™s viral #VogueChallenge is a buffet of beauty and creativity

Thereâ€™s a new challenge taking over the

world of social media, which sees persons recreating a fresh edition of the

coveted front page of Vogue Magazine.

The #VogueChallenge, which started on TikTok last week, has found new life on Twitter

From Africa and the Middle East to Asia and Europe, literally everyone is showing off their artistic style, photogenic looks and stunning imagery, BUZZ fam.

Itâ€™s not just people either, cats, horses, birds and dogs are getting some of the Vogue spotlight!

The challenge is ongoing, but here are some of our favourite picks. Feast your eyes:

did I do it right? â€” drue. Ÿ“¸ (@DruePhoto) #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/10hDRn9l07June 10, 2020

Hereâ€™s my entries â€” Raphael (@realrapho) #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/eedPemIeyRJune 9, 2020

manifesting Ÿ¤ â€” elio (@hoeslandr) #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/JdiEzkf3waJune 10, 2020

This challenge call me so hard â€” Li ŸŒ± (@lise_chen) #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/6QEi0re3inJune 10, 2020

Bunny said to join the â€” Pro¼eÑ‚½eÎ±É´ (@FelixCrown2) #VogueChallengeSo here goes, I hope ainâ€™t too lateKindly RT pic.twitter.com/xT62vgHslKJune 10, 2020

june issue â€” #JusticeForShukriAbdi (@wildshordy) #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/1ZPizGFynmJune 9, 2020

*manifesting* â€” . (@godesosax) #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/2dbo6KGZ15June 10, 2020

Had to Join the â€” PAPIÂ®ï¸â„¢ï¸Ÿ‡³Ÿ‡¬Ÿ‡ºŸ‡¸IG- @iamtberry (@iamtberry) @voguemagazine manifestation challenge #VogueChallenge .All images shot by me pic.twitter.com/3egJB4Y5HhJune 10, 2020

Is it range, that you were looking for? â€” AWENGŸ„ (@AwengChuol) #VogueChallenge @vioreltinashe Ÿ pic.twitter.com/0kktazOw1LJune 9, 2020

Better Late Than Never â€” Yusuf Sanni (@buchtweets) #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/OuT09RHIhsJune 10, 2020

Some of my illustrations as vogue covers â€” WAINAINAŸ¨ (@ed_wainaina) #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/Ga7V1g0dpjJune 10, 2020

Arnell is forcing me to post these lmfao â€” Alissa Ashley (@alissa_ashleyy) #VogueChallenge Ÿ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/bqTgW23HmqJune 10, 2020

a girl can dream â€” â€ (@REDSEASHAWTY) #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/DZLkyKwKi8June 10, 2020

*manifesting* Ÿ¥º â€” angela (@altidorable) #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/zAhB27vU2uJune 10, 2020

When one of my dreams became true â€” IkramAbdi (@iikrxm) #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/mHRBJ4BsXWJune 10, 2020

Had a go at the â€” Michael (@michaelomarii) #VogueChallenge Shot by: @LAfrohemien pic.twitter.com/zwPbwvJTiCJune 9, 2020

I heard we were manifesting â€” Oseije (@overdohsej) #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/CGgMvYsmvEJune 10, 2020

Well BUZZ fam? How are we feeling about these Vogue-inspired images?