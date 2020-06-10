Twitterâ€™s viral #VogueChallenge is a buffet of beauty and creativity

Twitterâ€™s viral #VogueChallenge is a buffet of beauty and creativityWednesday, June 10, 2020
Thereâ€™s a new challenge taking over the
world of social media, which sees persons recreating a fresh edition of the
coveted front page of Vogue Magazine.
The #VogueChallenge, which started on TikTok last week, has found new life on Twitter
From Africa and the Middle East to Asia and Europe, literally everyone is showing off their artistic style, photogenic looks and stunning imagery, BUZZ fam.
Itâ€™s not just people either, cats, horses, birds and dogs are getting some of the Vogue spotlight!
The challenge is ongoing, but here are some of our favourite picks. Feast your eyes:
Well BUZZ fam? How are we feeling about these Vogue-inspired images?
