Two Grammy nominations for Skip Marley: Artiste named alongside Beyonce for ‘Best R&B Song’

Skip Marley

has bagged two nominations in the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

He was nominated in the ‘Best R&B Song’ category for his Slow Down collaboration with American singer H.E.R. He also got a nomination in the ‘Best Reggae Album’ category for his Higher Place project.

The other nominees for ‘Best R&B Song’ are Robert Glasper’s Better Than I Imagined that features H.E.R., Meshell Ndegeocello, Beyonce’s Black Parade, Collide by Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG and Do It by Chloe x Halle.

“Praise to the Most High. Slow Down is nominated for best R&B song & Higher Place is nominated for Best Reggae Album. Much love to @hermusicx, @arilennox, @rickross, @damianmarley, everyone who worked on di album an of course @RecordingAcad. Love an respect to all di nominees,” Marley said on Twitter following news of the nomination.

In the ‘Best Reggae Album’ category, the other nominees are Buju Banton (Upside Down), Maxi Priest (It All Comes Back To Love), Toots & The Maytals (Got To Be Tough) and The Wailers (One World).

Skip Marley will know his fate when the Grammy Awards is aired on January 31.

But this is just more good news for the young entertainer who got two nominations for the 2020 Soul Train Music Awards that will be aired on Sunday. Slow Down was nominated in ‘Video of the Year’ and ‘Best Collaboration’.

It is no surprise that the song has been nominated numerous times, as it topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs airplay chart in May. The track also spent time on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs, the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop and the Rhythmic Songs charts.