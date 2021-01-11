Two more NBA games postponed due to COVID concerns

Two more NBA games have been called off for due to coronavirus-related issues.

Additionally, the Miami Heat will be without at least five players for the next several days due to possible exposure to the virus.

The postponed games are today’s match-up between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans and tomorrow’s face-off between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics.

The announcements follow yesterday’s game postponement between Miami and the Heat which was put off due to contact-tracing issues within the Heat.

Ongoing contact-tracing has affected several teams, which has resulted in players being ruled out, including the Mavericks which did not have the league minimum of eight players to go ahead with today’s game.

Contact tracing within the NBA has gotten much more aggressive and high-tech in recent days, with a new requirement that everyone within the travel parties wear an electronic device that tracks their proximity to one another. The data from those devices is part of the determination as to whether a player needs to quarantine because of possible exposure.