Two more NBA games postponed due to COVID concerns

Two more NBA games postponed due to COVID concernsMonday, January 11, 2021
|
Two more NBA games have been called off for due to coronavirus-related issues.
Additionally, the Miami Heat will be without at least five players for the next several days due to possible exposure to the virus.
The postponed games are today’s match-up between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans and tomorrow’s face-off between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics.
The announcements follow yesterday’s game postponement between Miami and the Heat which was put off due to contact-tracing issues within the Heat.
Ongoing contact-tracing has affected several teams, which has resulted in players being ruled out, including the Mavericks which did not have the league minimum of eight players to go ahead with today’s game.
Contact tracing within the NBA has gotten much more aggressive and high-tech in recent days, with a new requirement that everyone within the travel parties wear an electronic device that tracks their proximity to one another. The data from those devices is part of the determination as to whether a player needs to quarantine because of possible exposure.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy