Two years already? Buju Banton celebrates his freedom

Two years already? Buju Banton celebrates his freedomTuesday, December 08, 2020
|
Would you believe
that it’s already two years since reggae star Buju Banton was released from a United
States prison?
Yes, BUZZ fam. Buju has been on Jamaican soil since December 2018 after he was let out of McRae Correctional Institution.
He highlighted this via Instagram on Tuesday.
“Oh yes, my friend, my friend, my friend. Buju deh pon street again,” he sang while in his studio.
Speaking directly to the camera, he continued: “Yes, to all my well-wishers, it was great being here. Love it, Jah live. To all my enemies and the haters, it’s great to have you to give us inspiration. We won’t stop so we know you won’t stop.”
The Destiny singer was arrested in December 2009 and later found guilty of drug trafficking. In February 2011, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
He was initially scheduled to be released in February 2019 but the date was later revised to December 8, 2018.
However, he actually touched down in Jamaica on December 7, 2018, and there was much fanfare when he arrived.
