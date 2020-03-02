UBER FAST: Ubersoca sets sales record

Ubersoca Cruise has set a new record with the

fastest sell-out rate to date.

The largest soca festival at sea announced that it was open for bookings on February 21 and sold out mere hours after. It’s not the first time USC has seen this level of hype. At the time of reservations in 2019, they saw record-breaking numbers, with 12,000 visitors on site within the first minute of general bookings, causing the website to crash.

Demand for the cruise—celebrating five years this year—is clearly at an all-time high and for those lucky enough to have secured their booking in time will enjoy an experience beyond what they’re accustomed to with several new additions.

To commemorate their anniversary, USC will set sail on a new ship, the Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas, and will include an extra day to each sailing. They will also be cruising to two destinations instead of one, first to Harvest Caye, Belize and then Costa Maya, Mexico.

This year, the back-to-back sailings will take place between November 9 and 19.

While bookings for 2020 is no longer available, interested soca lovers can reserve a spot for next year. RSVP for Ubersoca Cruise became available to the general public on March 1. Reserving a space for 2021 will be on a first-come-first-serve basis as there are currently only 1,000 spaces available.

Over the years, USC has welcomed thousands of soca lovers from around the world including Australia, Kuwait, Poland, France, Sweden, Japan, UK, US, and the Caribbean.

The 5-day, 4-night cruise gives passengers access to over 50 Carnival-themed events including concerts, industry seminars, after-parties, two J’ouverts, formal dinners, sporting activities, and even chef competitions, to name a few. The drinks-inclusive experience also included a carefully selected regional menu to complete the Caribbean experience.

Visit ubersocacruise.com to RSVP for 2021 and follow Ubersoca Cruise on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for updates.