Uh-oh! Safaree says getting married was his BIGGEST mistake

Rapper Safaree is having marital issues. Well, to be fair, that’s quite the understatement. He wants to get out, now!

In an explosive tweet, Safaree expressed his regret at getting married. “I mean this from the bottom of my heart, getting married was one of the BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!.”

Safaree is married to reality TV star, Erica Mena. The two tied the knot in 2019, a week after announcing that they were expecting a child together.

https://twitter.com/IAMSAFAREE/status/1364263705308000260

But the short ride has apparently not been smooth. In November last year, the Jamaican-American entertainer shared a picture of himself beside a car with a caption that said: “BACHELOR Ending 2020 right”.

A few days later, it looked like they made up after when Safaree did a follow-up post.

“A man is nothing without his family. I’m not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there,” he captioned a post in which he was lifting weights.

A few days later he posted a video of them dancing together and it appeared they have gotten over whatever bump had emerged on their journey together.

But apparently, an even bigger bump came right after that which had Safaree running to Twitter to vent his frustration, and Erica right behind him to share hers.

“Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!,” she responded to his tweet.

She later added: “Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honour my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”

Will Safaree return with another post to mend things? We’ll see.