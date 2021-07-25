UK female dancehall artistes grab the spotlight with Box and Kick single

Fourteen of the United Kingdom’s most promising female dancehall artistes have gotten a much appreciated boost with the release of the trending dancehall divas all-star remix of the hot Box and Kick single.

Originally released by UK dancehall contender Yung Saber along with Irah, the Box and Kick single was a spin on the popular Tump and Kick song recorded by Saber and Stylo G earlier this year.

“Something like this has never been done in UK dancehall before so that’s what makes the track unique. We need to push our females as they don’t get enough recognition, these girls are super talented and they killed the track,” Saber explained

The hardcore Dancehall Pop Box and Kick Divas All Star Remix single features UK based females; 4eva Sasha, Jodian, Natty, Simma, Aziza, Black Rose, Yeshie Renee, Kayoni, V’licious, Renay, Lady Danga, Lil Keish, Chung Lei, Ms Bandy and Gabriella and Is Produced By Iron Ryan Beats.

The official video for the project was also recently released, commissioned by Yung Saber’s Management team Trill City Global. The visuals have both Yung Saber and Irah ushering in the dancehall divas one by one as they smash the beat effortlessly.

Yung Saber is definitely happy with how the project culminated and is looking forward to doing additional projects with female acts globally very soon.

“The feedback has been insane, we’ve had crazy support from all around the world including Jamaica, the home of Dancehall. In the UK dancehall is a mess but is slowly getting there with the help of myself and a few other individuals so we remain positive,” Saber added

Visuals for the Box and Kick Divas All Star Remix can be viewed on YouTube and Vevo.