UK gets first taste as Whitney Houston’s hologram tour roars into action this month

Eight years after her death, Whitney

Houston is about to appear on the concert stage again.

A holographic version of the powerhouse singer will embark on a tour that begins in England next Tuesday (Feb. 25); the hologram’s journey through Europe will continue into early April, with US dates expected to follow.

The late singer’s sister-in-law, former manager and executor of her estate Pat Houston said the tour is happening at “just the right time”.

“In the spirit of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now,” she argued.

Whitney Houston’s estate is producing the show in collaboration with BASE Hologram.

A select few media houses were afforded a taste of what’s to come, with a dress-rehearsal preview in Burbank, California last week.

Dubbed “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour”, the experience reportedly features the I Look To You songbird projected onto a nearly invisible scrim on a stage with real dancers and a live backing band.