UK gets first taste as Whitney Houston’s hologram tour roars into action this month

UK gets first taste as Whitney Houston’s hologram tour roars into action this monthWednesday, February 19, 2020
|
Eight years after her death, Whitney
Houston is about to appear on the concert stage again.
A holographic version of the powerhouse singer will embark on a tour that begins in England next Tuesday (Feb. 25); the hologram’s journey through Europe will continue into early April, with US dates expected to follow.
The late singer’s sister-in-law, former manager and executor of her estate Pat Houston said the tour is happening at “just the right time”.
“In the spirit of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now,” she argued.
Whitney Houston’s estate is producing the show in collaboration with BASE Hologram.
A select few media houses were afforded a taste of what’s to come, with a dress-rehearsal preview in Burbank, California last week.
Dubbed “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour”, the experience reportedly features the I Look To You songbird projected onto a nearly invisible scrim on a stage with real dancers and a live backing band.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy