UK series ‘Top Boy’ to return for another season

Drake (left) hangs with the cast of Top Boy.

UK Netflix series Top Boy is back for another season, and the cast is just as excited about its return as the fans.

The British series was cancelled after two seasons on TV, but luckily, it was picked up by Canadian rapper Drake five years later after a series of tweets professing his interest in the storyline.

The series was rebooted on streaming platform Netflix, and it managed to claim a place as one of the top series for 2019. Based on the rave reviews last year, fans are eager to get a taste of the new season.

Filming for the new season begins in Spring this year.

The main cast, inclusive of Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley, will return to the show. This was confirmed by the Top Boy Twitter account.

Michael Ward, a Jamaica-born actor from Top Boy.

Jamie, who is played by Jamaica-born British actor Michael Ward, is extremely excited about the new season.

“If you don’t know, now you knowwwww… so happy I can finally share with you that we’ve been confirmed for another season,” said Ward, who also won the EE Rising Star BAFTA Award last year for his brilliant performance in Top Boy.