Ultimate summer 2021 dancehall playlist

What better way can one spend the summer than a day out vibing with friends. Dancehall artiste Ding Dong said it best “the summer is hot!†and the ways to chill out and relax with the lifting of restrictions are endless! But wherever you go, whether it’s the bar, beach, or club, music must be played.

So BUZZ Fam, we’ve curated the hottest summer dancehall songs to add to your playlist. Take a listen, while embracing the new artistes on it too!

Tia ft Bounty Killer – Nice Up

Bounty Killer linking up with the Reggae/Dancehall songstress Tia to remix her single Nice Up was the best decision ever! This song will nice up any event.

Rytikal – Chosen

This ‘East Syde’ artiste has accumulated upwards of 1 million views on the song’s official video since its release. Fans and entertainers alike have flocked to the artist’s strong lyrics and modern flow. The youth are moved by this track that explores life, death, and destiny.

Projexx, Bakersteez – Bigga League

Projexx, the grandson of the legendary dancehall producers Lloyd “King Jammy†James, is definitely putting a twist on dancehall. With his new generation style of music, Projexx’s Bigga League is an ode to success. Backed by the feature of Kingston-based rap star Bakersteez, this is for sure a summer vibe.

Shaneil Muir- Exclusive

“Bwoy every time Shaneil comes out with a song it shot†one excited fan commented, and we have to agree! Exclusive is a recently released single that has everyone relating.

Pop Smoke, The Neptunes ft. Pusha T, TRAVI, Beam – Top Shotta

Though it is not the demo, this hip-hop song with a dancehall twist definitely allows the song to stand out from the album as a collaborated piece.

Skillibeng, Nicki Minaj – Crocodile Teeth (Remix)

The updated gunplay track is gunning to be blasted through your summer speakers. Since the release of the original track, this song was bound to be a must-have on anyone’s ‘no skip’ playlist.

Masicka – Different Type

Masicka came through with this song. It’s the first single off his debut album, 438. His fans love it and so will you, “Finally have something to play on repeat Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥,†one commented, and we’re sure that’ll be you too!

Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul – Go Down Deh

What is potentially the dancehall song of the year is a collaboration of three of Jamaica’s dancehall heavyweights. This song is a single from Spice’s overdue album, Ten that’s slated to be released on August 6.

Alkaline – Hostage

Alkaline’s Hostage will definitely hold you captive once it’s added to your playlist. The flow, sound, and lyrics of this song will definitely be a vibe beyond the summer.

10Tik- Roll Deep

Roll Deep definitely has a buzz, with many fans saying they even get goosebumps because it sounds that good. This song has been loyal to the dancehall playlists since its release in February.