Ultimate summer 2021 dancehall playlist

What better way can one spend the summer than a day out vibing with friends.Â Dancehall artiste Ding Dong said it best â€œthe summer is hot!â€ and the ways to chill out and relax with the lifting of restrictions are endless! But wherever you go, whether itâ€™s the bar, beach, or club, music must be played.

So BUZZ Fam, weâ€™ve curated the hottest summer dancehall songs to add to your playlist. Take a listen, while embracing the new artistes on it too!

Tia ft Bounty Killer â€“ Nice Up

Bounty Killer linking up with the Reggae/Dancehall songstress Tia to remix her single Nice Up was the best decision ever! This song will nice up any event.

Rytikal â€“ Chosen

This â€˜East Sydeâ€™ artiste has accumulated upwards of 1 million views on the songâ€™s official video since its release. Fans and entertainers alike have flocked to the artistâ€™s strong lyrics and modern flow. The youth are moved by this track that explores life, death, and destiny.

Projexx, Bakersteez â€“ Bigga League

Projexx, the grandson of the legendary dancehall producers Lloyd â€œKing Jammyâ€ James, is definitely putting a twist on dancehall. With his new generation style of music, Projexxâ€™s Bigga League is an ode to success. Backed by the feature of Kingston-based rap star Bakersteez, this is for sure a summer vibe.

Shaneil Muir- Exclusive

â€œBwoy every time Shaneil comes out with a song it shotâ€ one excited fan commented, and we have to agree! Exclusive is a recently released single that has everyone relating.

Pop Smoke, The Neptunes ft. Pusha T, TRAVI, Beam â€“ Top Shotta

Though it is not the demo, this hip-hop song with a dancehall twist definitely allows the song to stand out from the album as a collaborated piece.

Skillibeng, Nicki Minaj â€“ Crocodile Teeth (Remix)

The updated gunplay track is gunning to be blasted through your summer speakers. Since the release of the original track, this song was bound to be a must-have on anyoneâ€™s â€˜no skipâ€™ playlist.

Masicka â€“ Different Type

Masicka came through with this song. Itâ€™s the first single off his debut album, 438. His fans love it and so will you, â€œFinally have something to play on repeat Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥,â€ one commented, and weâ€™re sure thatâ€™ll be you too!

Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul â€“ Go Down Deh

What is potentially the dancehall song of the year is a collaboration of three of Jamaicaâ€™s dancehall heavyweights. This song is a single from Spiceâ€™s overdue album, Ten thatâ€™s slated to be released on August 6.

Alkaline â€“ Hostage

Alkalineâ€™s Hostage will definitely hold you captive once itâ€™s added to your playlist. The flow, sound, and lyrics of this song will definitely be a vibe beyond the summer.

10Tik- Roll Deep

Roll Deep definitely has a buzz, with many fans saying they even get goosebumps because it sounds that good. This song has been loyal to the dancehall playlists since its release in February.