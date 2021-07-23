Ultimate summer 2021 dancehall playlist

Ultimate summer 2021 dancehall playlistFriday, July 23, 2021
|
What better way can one spend the summer than a day out vibing with friends.Â Dancehall artiste Ding Dong said it best â€œthe summer is hot!â€ and the ways to chill out and relax with the lifting of restrictions are endless! But wherever you go, whether itâ€™s the bar, beach, or club, music must be played.
So BUZZ Fam, weâ€™ve curated the hottest summer dancehall songs to add to your playlist. Take a listen, while embracing the new artistes on it too!
Tia ft Bounty Killer â€“ Nice Up
Bounty Killer linking up with the Reggae/Dancehall songstress Tia to remix her single Nice Up was the best decision ever! This song will nice up any event.
Rytikal â€“ Chosen
This â€˜East Sydeâ€™ artiste has accumulated upwards of 1 million views on the songâ€™s official video since its release. Fans and entertainers alike have flocked to the artistâ€™s strong lyrics and modern flow. The youth are moved by this track that explores life, death, and destiny.
Projexx, Bakersteez â€“ Bigga League
Projexx, the grandson of the legendary dancehall producers Lloyd â€œKing Jammyâ€ James, is definitely putting a twist on dancehall. With his new generation style of music, Projexxâ€™s Bigga League is an ode to success. Backed by the feature of Kingston-based rap star Bakersteez, this is for sure a summer vibe.
Shaneil Muir- Exclusive
â€œBwoy every time Shaneil comes out with a song it shotâ€ one excited fan commented, and we have to agree! Exclusive is a recently released single that has everyone relating.
Pop Smoke, The Neptunes ft. Pusha T, TRAVI, Beam â€“ Top Shotta
Though it is not the demo, this hip-hop song with a dancehall twist definitely allows the song to stand out from the album as a collaborated piece.
Skillibeng, Nicki Minaj â€“ Crocodile Teeth (Remix)
The updated gunplay track is gunning to be blasted through your summer speakers. Since the release of the original track, this song was bound to be a must-have on anyoneâ€™s â€˜no skipâ€™ playlist.
Masicka â€“ Different Type
Masicka came through with this song. Itâ€™s the first single off his debut album, 438. His fans love it and so will you, â€œFinally have something to play on repeat Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥,â€ one commented, and weâ€™re sure thatâ€™ll be you too!
Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul â€“ Go Down Deh
What is potentially the dancehall song of the year is a collaboration of three of Jamaicaâ€™s dancehall heavyweights. This song is a single from Spiceâ€™s overdue album, Ten thatâ€™s slated to be released on August 6.
Alkaline â€“ Hostage
Alkalineâ€™s Hostage will definitely hold you captive once itâ€™s added to your playlist. The flow, sound, and lyrics of this song will definitely be a vibe beyond the summer.
10Tik- Roll Deep
Roll Deep definitely has a buzz, with many fans saying they even get goosebumps because it sounds that good. This song has been loyal to the dancehall playlists since its release in February.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy