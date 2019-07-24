â€˜Universe Bossâ€™ hangs with Mourinho days after collecting millions

It seems Chris Gayle is enjoying life, to say the least.

Just days after a court in Australia rejected an appeal from Fairfax Media, a consortium Gayle had sued and won, he was snapped hanging with football coach Jose Mourinho.

It would seem Gayle is in a good mood after a court ruling which will see the Jamaican all-rounder receive over JMD $29 million after he sued the newspaper for defamation.

It was alleged that he had exposed himself to a massage therapist, but the courts did not find enough evidence to prove the incident, and instead ruled in favour of the talismanic Jamaican batsman.

Gayle, on July 13 sent Instagram into a frenzy after he posted a cool photo with Mourinho and two others along the side of a helicopter with the caption, â€œWe out for some fresh airâ€.

View this post on Instagram We out for some fresh airâ€¦ ŸšA post shared by KingGayle Ÿ‘‘ (@chrisgayle333) on Jul 13, 2019 at 3:38am PDT

The apparent pilot of the craft was also in the photo.

Both men were also pictured leaving the British Grand Prix on July 14 in England, where it seemed they both enjoyed the thrills and sights of racing.

Gayle, by all accounts, is in full recovery mode as he just played in his last Cricket World Cup.

The swashbuckling lefthander, however, did not have the sort of tournament many would have expected but still, the Jamaican has left behind an enviable legacy.

This photographed encounter is not the first time that Gayle and Mourinho have rubbed shoulders as the pair were captured in 2017 bumping into each other.