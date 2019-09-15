Unruly Fest in high gear for second staging

Unruly Fest in high gear for second stagingSunday, September 15, 2019
|
Popcaan’s Unruly Fest is in high gear for the second staging.
Announced last week that the show is on for another year, fans got excited due to the stellar performances and well-produced event that it was last year.
Two tasks at hand is the change in venue. Last year the event was staged at Lyssons Beach in St. Thomas the deejay’s home parish. Popcaan’s focus and purpose of this event is to produce an event that will make his parish and Jamaica proud.
Patrons and fans are requesting an encore of Canadian rapper Drake. “We are contacting artistes, negotiations are under way, but we are not yet able to reveal the names of the performers just yet,” an affiliate of the Unruly Fest explained.
Last year the event left fans and patrons in much awe, the stage was set ablaze with performances from Bounty Killa, Bugle, I-Wayne, Agent Sasco, Tanya Stephens, Cocoa Tea and the much-anticipated Drake.
Fans can expect another fantastic line-up for the second staging of Popcaan’s Unruly Fest.
