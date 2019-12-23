Unruly Fest patron slammed after disrespectful comments about Sanchez

A young man may now think twice before making his feelings known on social media after being raked on Twitter over “disrespectful” comments about one of Jamaica’s favourites singers, Sanchez.

The user — who goes by the Twitter handle “xvi” — took to the social media platform to express his displeasure about the Unruly Fest event in St Thomas over the weekend.

In the tweet he remarked that there was no international artiste on the show, he also complained about the organization of the event before adding that “one bredda name Sanchez tek up a whole hour a cover other people song”. A handful of people agreed with him but the comment did not sit well with the majority, who wanted him to understand that he was disrespecting a major artiste.

One Twitter user who uses the handle Taylor Dryve remarked, “P@#$y, don’t get bright bout one bredda name Sanchez. Put respect pon the man.”

Another related his displeasure by using text and memes. “I just read the words “One bredda name Sanchez” on my timeline and guuuuuys, the flagrant disregard for this legend…”

“Still cnt believe dis lil boy fix him fingers fi type ‘one bredda name Sanchez’, like he’s nobody… The ignorance and disrespect is just beyond me,” another Twitter user who goes by the handle Rush Rush, commented.