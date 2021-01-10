‘Unruly ‘Yaad’ Boss’: Popcaan shows off his domestic skills

‘Unruly ‘Yaad’ Boss’: Popcaan shows off his domestic skillsSunday, January 10, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Popcaan is showing fans he has talents off the stage as well.
The Risky artiste, in collage of posts to his Instagram today, displayed his competence at various yard chores that thrilled his fans.
In the first, Popcaan can be seen using a leaf blower to shuffle dirt around and, honestly, we’re not sure if this was one of his ruses or not. In subsequent videos, he’s also uses a rake and a power saw, which prompted many to ask why he wasn’t wearing protective eyewear. He later plants escallion and other plants along with several other individuals.
He captioned the post, “Ghetto youths unu affi get fit up. As me say before a team work make the dream work!!! Work for what you want, dream the biggest.”
Fellow dancehall artiste Spice commented “Right way” with several heart emojis, and Jesse Royal dropped several flames emojis.
