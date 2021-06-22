Upcoming artist Quality already working on debut album

It’s commonplace for an artiste to release an album after attaining some acclaim through a charting single, but upcoming singjay Quality is defying the norm by readying his debut album without the help of a pre-existing hit.

Speaking to BUZZ, the 24-year-old said the inspiration for the brewing project came following the recording of the song Whine For Me for US-based Stacks N Brixxx Entertainment in January.

“The song excite me a lot and the vibe and also the producer; the whole energy of the thing was dope,” he shared. “I’m around real people so once there is an opportunity I’ll make use of it so from there I decided I’m going to do an album for this record label cause I see where it can happen.”

Whine For Me forms part of the Black Fro rhythm which is slated for release this week. Acts including Bounty Killer, Busy Signal, Tanto Metro & Devonte and Anthony Red Rose are also on the rhythm. Quality said his song has already premiered on the radio.

“Whine For Me was playing on Irie FM and it means a lot to me to get my first airplay on that radio station. I give thanks for that.”

Clean positive music

The song will lead the album which is expected to host no more than 20 tracks. UK’s Blacker Dread label is also involved on the album.

“This album will be a dancehall-reggae mix, clean positive music,” Quality said. “I want to find a strong, powerful name for that album… We haven’t set any date for the album as yet cause we’re working on it. I’m hoping this album can blast my career to a next level in such a way where I can hit the trending charts.”

Given name Shakir Campbell, Quality was never short of musical inspiration as he was raised in Park Lane, St Andrew, home of successful artists like Sanchez, Flourgon and Daddy Lizard.

He launched his music career in 2018 with the track Giving Thanks produced by Michael Reynolds. He has since followed up with songs like Road Crusher, Golden Touch, Stronger and Chump Change.