US$55 to get into Ishawna’s sexy virtual house party

US$55 to get into Ishawna’s sexy virtual house partySaturday, September 26, 2020
|
Coronavirus protocols or not, dancehall artiste Ishawna will be partying up a storm as she celebrates her birthday this year.
While she will celebrate 34th her birthday on September 29, the entertainer will be having a big virtual bash on October 7.
“Cum celebrate my birthday with me at my new sexy Virtual House Party Series “Want It Wednesdays” which kicks off on October 7th as a part of my birthday celebrations!!! Let’s turn tf up,” she said on Instagram recently.
But here’s the catch: It ain’t free. You will have to fork out US$55 (J$7786.19) to get one of the limited tickets to the virtual house party, which will be held from 10 p.m. to midnight.
The event will be hosted by Ishawna while music will be provided by DJ Gabby. Things are expected to get rather risqué as exotic dancer Unstoppable Tara will be part of the show. Another act, Star, will also bring flavour to the event.
Although it is a virtual event, there is also a bar menu with packages like ‘Insta Boy’, ‘Cheerful Giver’, ‘Top Gyal’, ‘Want It’, ‘Single & Quarantined’ and ‘Restraining Order’. The packages cost between J$3,000 and J$34,500. All orders must be made by October 5, and it appears delivery is available across Jamaica.
This is not Ishawna’s first time hosting an event, as she has been a regular at Taboo nightclub with her Festive Tuesdays series.
