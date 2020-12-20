Usain Bolt brings 9-year-old wheelchair athlete to tears with personal message

I’m not crying, you are!

Any athlete would be emotional if their personal hero, and one of the world’s greatest athletes, sent them a message.

It means even more when you’re a nine-year-old.

The young wheelchair athlete, Frederik, couldn’t hold back the floodgates when Bolt, an eight-time Olympic champion, popped up on screen to wish him well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

In the video message, Bolt said, “Hi Frederik, Usain here. Heard you’re a big fan, so just wanted to say ‘Hi, what’s up’? I hear you’re training hard for your sport, I just want to wish you all the best, continue working hard and stay strong.”

The video was first shared by the Zurich Diamond League social media pages, before Bolt reposted to his accounts.

The short video received overwhelmingly positive responses with one person commenting, “This is what life’s about, motivating and inspiring the future generation”.