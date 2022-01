Usain Bolt calls for unity in dancehall

Sprint legend-turn music producer Usain Bolt woke up this morning ambitiously calling for unity in dancehall. Bolt, who is currently enjoying the

“I say there is a lot of positives going on in the music. (Yes there is always more to do in bringing structure to the genre.),†he said in the lengthy caption on Instagram.

A starting place, he said, could be if players stop bashing the music.

“When their hype expire them start to push the narrative that nothing not going on in dancehall/ reggae music,†he said. “If everyone keeps pushing that narrative about the music then what we expect the world to say.â€

Adding; “It’s full-time we highlight more of the positives & the progress of music as the artists/producers continue to push the envelope of the genre.â€

Read this: Popcaan shares thoughts on Usain Bolt’s new song

Bolt, who is currently in Europe, posted a video of himself at a club where dancehall music was playing. He shared that even though he’s aware of the impact of the music, it’s time the creators start capitalizing on it.

“I feel the music has never been sampled so much in all it’s years as it is being done now by so many other genres. ( Now capitalize & secure your bag to, not bash it) Yes we need to move the nostalgia of dancehall music to the fore front of this generation,†he said.

“The research says the genre of dancehall music is only 6% of the market. Yes ppl only 6%. But still Look at the impact the music is having on the world.â€

And he believes that the genre would have an even greater impact if dancehall artistes were more supportive of each other. Hear me out. Instead of a few artist a try sell out clubs why not 10 dancehall act tour together and lock down arenas like O2, MSG & Staples Center etc,†he said.

“What’s better 100% of 10$ or 10% of 1 million? Ÿ¤·Ÿ¿â€â™‚ï¸.â€

Bolt believes it’s this healthy competition that will take the music to the next level.

“PS (Unnu don’t have to listen to me. Just know I’m out here in this world & seeing how people respond happily when they hear our music. Them love it and want more me a tell Unnu. But just know that there is Power in Unity people.â€