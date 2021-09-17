Usain Bolt calls for unity in dancehall

Sprint legend-turn music producer Usain Bolt woke up this morning ambitiously calling for unity in dancehall. Bolt, who is currently enjoying the

â€œI say there is a lot of positives going on in the music. (Yes there is always more to do in bringing structure to the genre.),â€ he said in the lengthy caption on Instagram.

A starting place, he said, could be if players stop bashing the music.

â€œWhen their hype expire them start to push the narrative that nothing not going on in dancehall/ reggae music,â€ he said. â€œIf everyone keeps pushing that narrative about the music then what we expect the world to say.â€

Adding; â€œItâ€™s full-time we highlight more of the positives & the progress of music as the artists/producers continue to push the envelope of the genre.â€

Bolt, who is currently in Europe, posted a video of himself at a club where dancehall music was playing. He shared that even though heâ€™s aware of the impact of the music, itâ€™s time the creators start capitalizing on it.

â€œI feel the music has never been sampled so much in all itâ€™s years as it is being done now by so many other genres. ( Now capitalize & secure your bag to, not bash it) Yes we need to move the nostalgia of dancehall music to the fore front of this generation,â€ he said.

â€œThe research says the genre of dancehall music is only 6% of the market. Yes ppl only 6%. But still Look at the impact the music is having on the world.â€

And he believes that the genre would have an even greater impact if dancehall artistes were more supportive of each other. Hear me out. Instead of a few artist a try sell out clubs why not 10 dancehall act tour together and lock down arenas like O2, MSG & Staples Center etc,â€ he said.

â€œWhatâ€™s better 100% of 10$ or 10% of 1 million? Ÿ¤·Ÿ¿â€â™‚ï¸.â€

Bolt believes itâ€™s this healthy competition that will take the music to the next level.

â€œPS (Unnu donâ€™t have to listen to me. Just know Iâ€™m out here in this world & seeing how people respond happily when they hear our music. Them love it and want more me a tell Unnu. But just know that there is Power in Unity people.â€