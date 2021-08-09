Usain Bolt charges athletes to “know their worth”

Sprint legend Usain Bolt has a word of wisdom for the Jamaican athletes who just completed competing at the Tokyo Olympics Games. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is charging these athletes to “know their worth”.

“A lot Athletes sought support from corporate Jamaica in their preparation leading up and heading to Olympic Games and got NO HELP,” Bolt asserted.

The retired athlete who has now ventured into entrepreneurship cautioned athletes against companies who will now seek to exploit their brands. “Athletes know your Worth/Power now that they all want to jump onto your Brand/Image for free.”

Jamaica finished fourth in track and field at the Olympics, copping nine medals in total; four gold, four bronze, and a silver.

Bolt shared the message on his Instagram account, and many of his more than 10 million followers agreed with his sentiments and encouraged athletes to take his advice.

“Real meds,real talk value ur selves n worth.Too much opportunists,” one commented.

“Yes when I heard the girl said she had to work 16hrs plus train I was like mighty God not even an half way help ? I strongly agree with you,” another added.

“Agree….. Words to the wise,” someone wrote.

“Athletes know your Worth/Power now that they all want to jump onto your Brand/Image for free.”