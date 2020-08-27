Usain Bolt statue to mark Falmouth’s 250th anniversary

Usain Bolt statue to mark Falmouth’s 250th anniversaryThursday, August 27, 2020
|
A statue of Usain Bolt will be erected in Falmouth, Trelawny as part of the parish capital’s 250th anniversary celebrations.
The statue of the eight-time Olympic champion and double sprint world record holder will be placed in the historic Water Square in Falmouth.
Bolt was born Sherwood Content in the parish and has gone to be one of the world’s greatest athletes, dominating the sprints on the senior level globally for the better part of a decade.
Mayor of Falmouth, Colin Gager, told the Jamaica Observer that the statue will be a tourist attraction in the Falmouth. “We are happy that the statue will be erected in the square where our people could come and take pictures; where it could also be useful to lure cruise passengers off the port.”
The statue, which is at the wharf to be cleared by week’s end, is a replica of the Barry Watson masterpiece in Statue Part at the National Stadium in Kingston.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said “For the people of Trelawny, a statue of Usain Bolt in Water Square to mark the 250th anniversary of capital, Falmouth, is a most fitting tribute to the parish and its most famous son who took Jamaica to heights not attained before in sprinting.”
