Usain Bolt criticised for birthday celebrations as Jamaica faces COVID spike

Usain Bolt celebrated his

Criticism started early when information circulated that the eight-time Olympic champion was having a birthday bash even as the nation recorded almost 100 cases of the virus the day prior.

Disapproval grew online when dancehall artiste Ding Dong shared a video of the celebration to his Instagram page yesterday. However, the Gas artisteâ€™s caption said â€œThrow Back Fridays to last year at my bro bro @usainbolt breakfast bday party kept by his wife @kasi.bâ€. The problem? The video featured Ding Dong and several other notable Jamaicans including artiste Chris Martin, dancer Desha Ravaz and former Reggae Boy Ricardo Gardner dancing to Koffeeâ€™s Lockdown, a song released last month.

View this post on Instagram Throw Black Fridays to last year at my bro bro @usainbolt breakfast bday party kept by his wife @kasi.b â€¦â€¦ happy earthday my bro live it up to the fullestâ€¦.Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ all a wi did a do @desharavers new dance â€œGWEHâ€ to @originalkoffee song â€œLOCK DOWNâ€ #NJ #PEPE @ricardobibigardner @iamchrismartin @bravoravers @leonbailey @sterling7 @munga4evahonorable @dmajormuzic @bulbiesoups @ogkhrisravers @treyravers @djscrappy__ @rumbloodmuzic @pjwrightimage @ajjiworld @bad_rasta_ravers @billblacksravers #ATEAM #RC4L #romeichent SHE GAVE ME THE SONG LONG BEFORE SHE RELEASED ITâ€¦..A post shared by WORLD DING Ÿ‘‘ (@dingdongravers) on Aug 21, 2020 at 2:21pm PDT

Ding Dong tried to address the outcry by adding that â€œshe gave me the song long before she released itâ€, to which Bolt commented â€œDing always have the exclusiveâ€.

Few believed the explanation, as other observers pointed out that the dance moves being done were also of this year, and there was lone guest present wearing a mask. Photos and videos from the same event were also shared by other guests including footballer Leon Bailey, Desha and Bolt himself.

The absence of masks and lack of physical distancing with dozens of guests present were the main issues for people, several of whom tagged Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton in the video shared by others on Twitter.

Ding dong caption a kill me Ÿ˜­ â€” MG (@chowder_og) pic.twitter.com/v2JVijdbzeAugust 22, 2020

One user said, â€œYes this was this morning â€“ but you wonâ€™t hear an â€œoutcryâ€ even ppl from farrin was there, some who havenâ€™t quarantine since they got here others who you just assume they didnâ€™tâ€

Another shared, â€œWell we will not have beds to hold when COVID19, put many of us in the real Lockdown. Two deaths, two days in a row. The Grimm Reaper is on the prowlâ€

While another joked, â€œMummy she â€œkoffee a rasta ino maybe she propheticâ€.

Stricter curfew measures were announced for Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon yesterday following a surge in COVID-19 cases. The reopening of schools was also delayed by a month.

Jamaica has recorded 1,346 coronavirus cases, including 16 deaths, as at last evening.