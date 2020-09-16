Usain Bolt featured in new animated series

Usain Bolt featured in new animated seriesWednesday, September 16, 2020
|
Retired
Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt has ventured into a bit of voice acting with a
limited animated series called SCRAM.
The series is a collaboration between KidSuper Studios and PUMA. The series, which has seven episodes, follows three children in New York City, highlighting their many adventures. On one of their many escapades, they unknowingly receive superpowers after going into a secret lab. The series shows the children trying to figure out how to use their newfound powers.
In addition to Bolt, the series features Héctor Bellerín, Jessie Reyez, Meechy Darko, Lolo Zouai, West Side Gun, and Lil Tecca.
The series premieres on the KidSuper Studios’ YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 16.
SCRAM is just part of the partnership between PUMA and KidSuper Studios, as the brands have collaborated to create a football-inspired streetwear collection. The collection includes footwear, jackets, sweatshirts, graphic t-shirts, pants and accessories.
The collection becomes available on Thursday, September 17, at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC Store and select retailers.
