Usain Bolt finishes 3rd to Lebron James, Tom Brady as AP’s ‘Athlete of the Decade’

Robbed again, BUZZ fam! We demand justice for Usain!

It seems being the world’s fastest man isn’t an impressive enough feat for American media giants The Associated Press (AP), as Jamaican Usain Bolt lost out to basketball monolith Lebron James, crowning the LA Laker talisman as its male Athlete of the Decade.

In an article , the king of sprint ranked third in its list of greatest athletes, behind James and decorated American football player Tom Brady.published on Sunday, December 29

Bolt outperformed Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and American swimmer Michael Phelps, however, as the two sportsmen closed out the AP’s top five.

“Usain Bolt of Jamaica was third for dominating the sprints at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, soccer superstar Lionel Messi was fourth and Michael Phelps — the U.S. swimmer who retired as history’s most decorated Olympian with 28 medals, 23 gold — was fifth,” AP writer Tim Reynolds continued.

James was revealed as the winner Sunday, one day after Serena Williams was announced as AP’s . Female Athlete of the Decade

“In his 17th season, he’s on pace to lead the league in assists for the first time while remaining among the NBA’s scoring leaders,” AP added.

To their credit, AP explained that including playoffs, no one in the NBA scored more points than James in the last 10 years.

“He started the decade 124th on the league’s all-time scoring list. He’s now about to pass Kobe Bryant for No. 3. No. 2 Karl Malone and No. 1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are within reach,” Reynolds indicated.

The article was a slap in the face for many Jamaicans who felt Bolt was robbed of his due props as the record-holder in the 100- and 200-metre dash – as well as contributor to the 4×100 metre men’s relays.

AP, while ranking Bolt much higher, follows Business Insider by crowning Lebron James and not Bolt as the world’s most dominant athlete in this soon-concluding decade.

In the Insider’s ranking of the most dominant athletes of the decade, Bolt was tiered 14th, while James placed first.

