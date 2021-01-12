Usain Bolt gets into online slot gaming

Usain Bolt has partnered with online casino game developer, Ganapati, to release a slots game bearing his name.

Bolt took to social media to announce this development while imploring his followers who are of age to play. “I had a blast working with the guys at Ganapati to bring you this game and it’s live now. If you are over 18 then try your luck and have a spin” he posted.

The game promises an immersive experience with players having the opportunity to win up to ten thousand times what was placed. Players are promised the opportunity to “feel the speed and rush of the World’s Fastest Man with the sport-themed, entertainment-focused slot game” according to Ganapati.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

The game includes the voice of the sprint legend and includes various features reminiscent of his time on the track. Brand Jamaica will certainly get a boost as Bolt’s character is outfitted in the national colours.

This is not Bolt’s first venture into online gaming as he has been the face of Poker Stars, along with actor and comedian Kevin Hart. Bolt also has a running game called Bolt available on iTunes store.