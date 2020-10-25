Usain Bolt has a message for badmind people: ‘Stop it!’

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has a message for everyone â€“ cut out jealousy or, as Jamaicans say, â€˜badmindâ€™.

The eight-time Olympic champion shared the words of motivation (or a warning to naysayers, perhaps?) while on the set of a new commercial last evening.

The clip, which has been viewed more than a quarter of a million times on Instagram alone, sees the double sprint world record holder dressed in athletic gear in the middle of nowhere, literally.

Bolt, noting that he does not usually share such content, said he was wearing just a pair of shorts and vest while filming in a quarry in 10 degree weather at 1:00 AM.

â€œPeople, stop badmind people fi wah dem have. Yu doa know how people haffi work hard fi it,â€ Bolt said, adding this piece of advice to the youth, â€œYoung yute unu just work hard and do unu ting, live unu lifeâ€.

He continued, â€œStop badmind people fi wah dem have and mek people live.â€

The Sherwood Content, Trelawny native made a name for himself as an outstanding sprinter, dominating the sport for the better part of a decade before retiring in 2017.

Bolt has signed lucrative deals with numerous brands including Puma, Digicel and Gatorade over the course of his career.