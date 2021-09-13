Usain Bolt hints at new clothing collab with Replay

Track legend Usain Bolt has hinted that there are plans are afoot for collaboration with jeans company, Replay. He made the revelation on his Instagram account on Monday hours after he had attended a function in Italy as part of his ambassador roles for the lifestyle brand.

“Major collaboration coming soon,” he remarked in his post which included a picture of him striking a pose with Brazilian fashion model, Izabel Goulart at the event.

Bolt, who is already known for his work with athletic clothing brand PUMA which includes a line of footwear and other items, seems set to continue building his brand.

This move comes on the heels of the recent release of his album ‘Country Yutes‘ which has reaped great success so far, climbing to number six on the Billboard Reggae Album Charts.