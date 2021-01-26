Usain Bolt pays tribute to “legend” Kobe Bryant a year after his passing

Usain Bolt pays tribute to “legend” Kobe Bryant a year after his passingTuesday, January 26, 2021
|
Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt
shared a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the anniversary of his passing today.
Bolt, who is also the double sprint world record-holder, posted a image of himself greeting the five-time NBA champ to social media with the caption, â€œLegends Live Forever #RIPâ€.
The image received overwhelmingly positive feedback on a day which saw Bryantâ€™s name trend on Twitter as many shared memories of the deceased basketball star.
One person replied, â€œElite athletes in one picâ€ along with a heart emoji, while another shared, â€œIconic pic, SIP legendâ€.
The retired Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on their way to a basketball game on January 26, 2020.
