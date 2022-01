Usain Bolt “ready for outside” with new PUMA swag

We’re being encouraged to stay in but Usain Bolt is prepped and ready for outside to become a thing once more.

The double sprint world record holder is a PUMA ambassador and that comes with certain perks, besides the big paycheque, of course.

âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸ ready for outside — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) @PUMA Ÿ™ŒŸ¿ pic.twitter.com/cYSP2SLFF5October 6, 2020

The eight-time Olympic champion took to Twitter to show off his most recent haul from the apparel company – a hoodie and sweatpants combo and a black leather bag that just screams “swagâ€!

Alongside some lightning emojis, the former sprinter captioned the post “ready for outside†and we gotta say, we’re right there with you, Bolt.

Just this past weekend, Bolt and his friends were posted sporting the former athlete’s signature PUMA kicks, which became available on October 3.