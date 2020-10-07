Usain Bolt “ready for outside” with new PUMA swag

Usain Bolt “ready for outside” with new PUMA swagWednesday, October 07, 2020
Weâ€™re being encouraged to stay in but Usain Bolt is prepped and ready for outside to become a thing once more.
The double sprint world record holder is a PUMA ambassador and that comes with certain perks, besides the big paycheque, of course.
The eight-time Olympic champion took to Twitter to show off his most recent haul from the apparel company â€“ a hoodie and sweatpants combo and a black leather bag that just screams â€œswagâ€!
Alongside some lightning emojis, the former sprinter captioned the post â€œready for outsideâ€ and we gotta say, weâ€™re right there with you, Bolt.
Just this past weekend, Bolt and his friends were posted sporting the former athleteâ€™s signature PUMA kicks, which became available on October 3.
