Usain Bolt releases debut album

Country Yutes, the debut album from Usain Bolt and long-time friend NJ is now officially out.As the sprint icon had promised, the effort was released on September 3rd. It became available on most of the major streaming platforms at midnight.

The fourteen-track album is produced by Bolt’s A-Team Lifestyle label and features NJ mainly on the vocals while Bolt mainly dons the producer cap.

The album features the already released tracks Living The Dream and It’s A Party. Featured on the album as well are Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner, Kamal, Jae Xo, and NJJ.

Following its release, the album received a major endorsement from dancehall kingpin Vybz Kartel.

Kartel in an Instagram post remarked, “the fastest man ever on the track is now on 14 tracks!!!!(amazing!!!! yes I know)”. This then drew a reply from Bolt who wrote “when the Teacha speak unnu betta listen”.