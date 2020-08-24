Usain Bolt says he’s still awaiting results of COVID-19 test

Usain Bolt says he is still awaiting results of his coronavirus (COVID-19) test following reports that he has the virus.

The eight-time Olympic champion said he took the test on Saturday, August 22, a day after his surprise birthday party that was attended by dozens of guests.

In a video shared to his Twitter page today, August 21, Bolt said he awoke to claims on social media that he had the virus. He added that he took the test in anticipation of overseas travel and is awaiting the results. The world record holder over the 100m and 200m said he has no symptoms of the virus but will quarantine himself pending the results.

Stay Safe my ppl Ÿ™Ÿ¿ â€” Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9August 24, 2020

Additionally, he said he will contact friends who have been in proximity to him to encourage them to quarantine also.

Bolt, who turned 34 on Friday, faced great backlash on social media over the weekend for having the party as Jamaica experiences a spike in its coronavirus cases.