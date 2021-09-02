Usain Bolt says Sha’Carri Richardson brings spice to track and field

Usain Bolt says Sha’Carri Richardson brings spice to track and fieldThursday, September 02, 2021
|
Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt likes what American track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson is doing for the sport. According to the retired athlete, 21-year-old Richardson brings energy to track and field.
“I like her energy because I think she’s good for the sport because her energy is different. It’s spicy, it’s a vibe,” he told Revolt Tv.
“Everybody is different. But, I think she brings a different spice to track and field. And sometimes sports need somebody like that to give the energy, to get people talking about it,” he added.
Richardson missed what would have been her first Olympics after she failed a drug test in June. And in her supposedly “come back race”, at Hayward Field in Oregon, she finished last while the Jamaican trio of Elaine Thompson Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson.
But Bolt also offered some kind words of advice to the young American.
“You will have failures throughout your career, it’s just one of those things. In my first Olympics in Athens, I didn’t make it outside the first round. So, it’s just about being determined and pushing yourself, and just believing that you can do it, and just go and do your best.”
