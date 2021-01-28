Usain Bolt hits 10 million Instagram followers

Usain Bolt hits 10 million Instagram followersThursday, January 28, 2021
|
It’s been just over three years since Usain
Bolt left athletics but the star continues to see his shine rise, even in retirement.
In his latest achievement, the double sprint world record holder has hit the 10 million follower milestone on Instagram, where he is the most-followed Jamaican.
Bolt frequently uses the platform to share snaps of his life including his family, friends and travels, but also to promote his many business ventures whether it’s online gaming, music production or his scooter investment.
Of course, it wouldn’t be Instagram if there weren’t throwbacks of his notable exploits on the track, including his numerous Olympic and World Championship gold medals and world record runs.
A look at his account today would reveal a reminder of him in top form at a World Championship, cruising across the finish line in a 200m race, with his Stories showcasing his impish side which includes hilariously trolling his friends for the ‘Gram.
