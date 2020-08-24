Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt is currently self-isolating after results returned confirming he has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the Jamaica Observer, Bolt, who recently celebrated his 34th birthday in fine style, took the test over the weekend ahead of plans to travel overseas on business.

It is not clear if the triple World Record-holder is exhibiting symptoms.

The confirmation comes after the King of Sprint was criticised for a lavish in the capital Kingston, organised by girlfriend Kasi Bennett, which hosted several notable local and international celebrities including Jamaican footballers Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey.birthday party

Dancehall stars Christopher Martin, Ding Dong and his Raver Clavers outfit, Munga Honorable and Jah Cure were also in attendance, as seen in clips circulating on social media.

More details to come later.