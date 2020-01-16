Usain Bolt to launch new online slot game

Jamaica’s

legendary sprinter Usain Bolt is at it again, and this time he has partnered

with an international company to create a new online slot game.

The company – Ganapati – blends gaming and entertainment, and offers a unique iGaming experience.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist will launch the first official ‘Usain Bolt’ online slot game this summer.

Commenting on the partnership on gamblingsider.com, Bolt expressed pride in teaming up with Ganapati to create his first-ever official online slot game.

“Ganapati and I have been working on this together for some time now, and I look forward to sharing the final product with you all,” he was quoted as saying.

COO for the company, Juliet Adelstein, also weighed in on the deal, as she said they have been working closely with Bolt to create the special game, and they both can’t wait for the release.