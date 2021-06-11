Usain Bolt to play in Soccer Aid charity match

Jamaican sprint legend, Usain Bolt, is set to join a plethora of former football stars and other celebrities as they line up to play in a charity football match organized by Soccer Aid.

The match will be played in England on September 4, at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

The contest will feature the likes of former England players Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholars and Gary Neville among others.

For the opponents, they have already recruited the likes of Roberto Carlos and Patrice Evra to play alongside the iconic Jamaican.

For Bolt, this is the third time the world record holder will be playing in the event, whose proceeds go towards the development of children worldwide.

Bolt had previously played in the 2018 and 2019 fixtures.

Bolt had missed last year’s staging, possibly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bolt is back. I will be lining up-top once again for the Soccer Aid World XI FC this year” Bolt wrote on his Instagram.

At his last outing with the charity event in 2019 Bolt scored a goal for his team against former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman.

His team went on to win the match during a penalty shoot out, after both teams finished 2-2 at full time.

Bolt is no stranger to football after trying to go professional at the end of his glittering track and field career; he tried out for the likes of Germany’s Borussia Dortmund in his attempt to play competitive football.

However he later decided not to pursue a career in football and has since turned his attention to becoming a music producer.

The charity now in its tenth staging, began in 2006. Soccer Aid raises funds which are donated to UNICEF.

This year’s funds are expected to go towards helping UNICEF’s efforts to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released by Soccer Aid, they are hoping to support the organization in delivering two billion vaccines for frontline health workers and teachers, the group of people the charity says children rely on the most.