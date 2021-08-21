Usain Bolt to release debut album in September

Sprint legend Usain Bolt has revealed that he is set to release his debut album in September with close friend and singer Nugent “NJ” Walker. Entitled Country Yutes, the album will be available to fans on September 3rd. The multiple record holder revealed this in a post on his social media accounts.

The announcement also came with the cover art for the project which is a photo of the duo in a studio setting. It is produced through Bolt’s A-Team Lifestyle label.

Country Yutes is an epithet of the humble beginnings of Bolt and NJ who grew up in rural Jamaica. This experience forms the basis of their hit track ‘Living The Dream, which is expected to be featured on the album. Their recent release, It’s A Party which sees Bolt serving as producer, and NJ as vocals is also expected to be on the debut album.

Since retiring from the track in 2017, Bolt has kept busy by charting a new path into music. He has several major projects under his belt such as Olympe Rose riddim which featured the likes of Ding Dong, Munga Honorable, and others.

He followed that up with the Immortal Riddim and his latest effort, Clockwork came out earlier this year.While basically establishing himself as a duo with NJ, he has still teamed up with the likes of Dexta Daps, former football star, Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner, singer Christopher Martin as he continues to release new projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

However, Bolt has revealed that he wants to reach new heights in the business remarking that he would love to follow in the footsteps of mega-producer DJ Khaled and work with the likes of Jay Z and Drake.

Recently, Bolt expressed his appreciation for the support he has been receiving. “Mi just come inna music and mi like how oonu a gimme a energy,” he said in a video as he thanked his fans following the release of ‘It’s A Party‘.