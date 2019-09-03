Usain Bolt uncertain about his future in music

Usain Bolt uncertain about his future in musicTuesday, September 03, 2019
|
Although the music video for Usain Bolt’s ‘Olympe Rosé’ Rhythm has been
getting good reviews since it was released last week, the former athlete says
he is uncertain about his future in music.
“Dealing with some of the artistes was difficult, so if I have to go through that every time that I do a project, I probably won’t continue,” Bolt told Billboard recently. “That’s one of the reasons I never went into coaching, although people have told me to, because I don’t have the patience. But if we plan in advance, we can do a rhythm that’s suitable for international artistes, too.”
However, he said that he might release another project for the Christmas season.
Produced by Rajah Nelson, the ‘Olympe Rosé’ Rhythm features tracks like Top A Di Top by Ding Dong, Mount A Gyal by Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner, Dweet by Christopher Martin, Weekend by Munga Honourable and Dexta Daps’ Big Moves.
The music video for the rhythm was released on August 28. It was shot in Kingston and directed by Ruption of RD Studios.
