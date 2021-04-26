Usain Bolt wants to know why you have a problem with him investing in dancehall music

Sprint legend Usain Bolt wants to know why some people have a problem with him investing in dancehall and reggae music.

He posed the question in an Instagram video on Monday while vibing to dancehall artiste Chamâ€™s latest single, Lockdown which he produced.

â€œUsain Bolt contributes to Sports-No Problem, Usain Bolt contributes to Food/Cuisine- No Problem, Usain Bolt contributes to Education- No Problem, Usain Bolt contributes to Health- No Problem, Usain Bolt contributes to Finance- No Problem, Usain Bolt Contributes to Dancehall/Reggae Music- PROBLEM!, Why? Ÿ§Ÿ¤”,â€ he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

And his more than 10 million followers who he posed the question to didnâ€™t understand either. In fact, many of them responded with the same question. But there were those who encouraged the sprint legend to continue investing in the music.

â€œLife .. canâ€™t please dem all ..jus do ur thing as you have been doing,â€ one fan commented.

â€œGreatest thing is your not doing it to get praise from anyone,â€ another said.

â€œDrop a next one and a next one and a next,â€ someone added. Â

Bolt has been investing heavily in dancehall music since he retired from the track. Releasing three rhythms over the period which featured a number of dancehall heavyweights.

But not everyone is happy about him venturing into the music industry, and Bolt has faced criticisms from even those within the industry itself.