Usain Bolt wants to know why you have a problem with him investing in dancehall music

Sprint legend Usain Bolt wants to know why some people have a problem with him investing in dancehall and reggae music.

He posed the question in an Instagram video on Monday while vibing to dancehall artiste Cham’s latest single, Lockdown which he produced.

“Usain Bolt contributes to Sports-No Problem, Usain Bolt contributes to Food/Cuisine- No Problem, Usain Bolt contributes to Education- No Problem, Usain Bolt contributes to Health- No Problem, Usain Bolt contributes to Finance- No Problem, Usain Bolt Contributes to Dancehall/Reggae Music- PROBLEM!, Why? Ÿ§Ÿ¤”,†he captioned the post.

And his more than 10 million followers who he posed the question to didn’t understand either. In fact, many of them responded with the same question. But there were those who encouraged the sprint legend to continue investing in the music.

“Life .. can’t please dem all ..jus do ur thing as you have been doing,†one fan commented.

“Greatest thing is your not doing it to get praise from anyone,†another said.

“Drop a next one and a next one and a next,†someone added. Â

Bolt has been investing heavily in dancehall music since he retired from the track. Releasing three rhythms over the period which featured a number of dancehall heavyweights.

But not everyone is happy about him venturing into the music industry, and Bolt has faced criticisms from even those within the industry itself.