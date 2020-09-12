Usain Bolt welcomes Neymar to PUMA family

Sprint King

Usain Bolt has welcomed, with open arms, another massive name to the PUMA

family.

That name, BUZZ fam, is Neymar Jr, global footballer for Brazil and Paris St Germain. Bolt took to Twitter to welcome his fellow global star.

“Welcome @neymarjr to the @PUMA family,” Bolt said.

The retired sprinter also posted a pic of the former Barcelona player with a number of goodies from PUMA.

Neymar will showcase the PUMA King line of football boots and will model its other apparel during their long-term agreement.

This deal with PUMA comes after the football star ended a 15-year association with Nike. And PUMA wasn’t quiet about it, announcing the news on their website alongside the banner ‘The king is back’ and ‘Welcome to the family Neymar JR’.

Neymar also seems excited about the deal and has made a statement.

“New challenges, new responsibilities, I understand that. I wish to bring back the legacy that those athletes created on the pitch. I was to help bring back memories from each of their football histories and the magic they gave us in their classic leather boots — and through boots like those, leave behind my own legacy. They each played in PUMA, and each of them created their magic in The KING,” he said.

“And so now, as I begin this new season, I want the KING to reign on the pitch and inspire generations as it has inspired me and others.”