Usain Bolt’s latest project criticised for lack of black women

Usain

Bolt may be retired but the sprint legend is far from slowing down.

The eight-time Olympic champion shared a short clip to his Instagram today, July 24, that has followers wondering what the new father has up his sleeves.

The video starts with a bikini-clad woman walking towards Bolt who is relaxing in jacuzzi with two other women. The former sprinter says, â€œCall all troublemakers for danger, risk and potential fugitiveâ€¦â€ trailing off just before the word â€˜statusâ€™ (we presume) is completed.

Neither the caption nor video reveal much about Boltâ€™s newest project but that hasnâ€™t stopped fans from speculating.

One fan asked â€œwhat u up to?â€ while another commented, â€œplease tell me your not starting a rap careerâ€.

Another said, â€œIono [I donâ€™t know] if this is the best marketing tactic friendâ€ while a fourth commeted â€œ9.58sec has already created great trouble for sprinters 9.58sec has already created great trouble for sprinters.â€ One speculated that it could be a new ad by Puma, the sporting apparel company that Bolt has long been signed with. They may have been on to something as the first womanâ€™s bikini bottom included the brandâ€™s easily recognisable logo.

One thing that stuck out for many, however, was the absence of black women, with all three in the video seemingly being white.

View this post on Instagram Calling All Trouble Makers to Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ¤«A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Jul 24, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

A follower asked, â€œwhere the melanin!â€, as another chimed in â€œwhere r di black queens?â€

â€œWhy so many White woman? You should of demanded to have Black women. White ppl love yo push up White females on successful Black men,â€ another said.

â€œDude where is our brown skin girls broâ€, one continued.

While the double sprint world record-holder athlete hasnâ€™t responded to any of the comments or given any more information regarding the project, something tells us we wonâ€™t have to wait very long for an update.