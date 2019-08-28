Usain Bolt’s ‘Olympe Rose’ video medley to premiere on Billboard

Usain Bolt’s ‘Olympe Rose’ video medley to premiere on BillboardWednesday, August 28, 2019
|
The video medley for Usain
Bolt’s ‘Olympe Rose’ Rhythm is set to premiere on Billboard.com on Wednesday, August
28.
The athletic star made the disclosure on his Instagram page on Tuesday. Similar announcements were made by artistes on the rhythm like Munga Honourable, Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner, Christopher Martin, Ding Dong and Dexta Daps.
“Olympe Rosé Riddim video world premier coming your way soon @usainbolt. Give thanks for all who supporting. Love goes out to everyone else same way from our hearts to yours. #Outofmanyonepeople World Love,” Gardner said on Instagram a few days ago.
Produced by Rajah Nelson, the ‘Olympe Rose’ Rhythm features tracks like Top A Di Top by Ding Dong, Mount A Gyal by Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner, Dweet by Christopher Martin, Weekend by Munga Honourable and Dexta Daps’ Big Moves.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy