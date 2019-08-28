Usain Bolt’s ‘Olympe Rose’ video medley to premiere on Billboard

The video medley for Usain

Bolt’s ‘Olympe Rose’ Rhythm is set to premiere on Billboard.com on Wednesday, August

28.

The athletic star made the disclosure on his Instagram page on Tuesday. Similar announcements were made by artistes on the rhythm like Munga Honourable, Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner, Christopher Martin, Ding Dong and Dexta Daps.

View this post on Instagram Olympe Rose’ Riddim Video Medley World Premiere on @billboard .com ????? ? This Wednesday, August 28th ??????????? #TopADiTop #Dweet #BallaFiLife #Weekend #BigMovesA post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Aug 26, 2019 at 10:45am PDT

“Olympe Rosé Riddim video world premier coming your way soon @usainbolt. Give thanks for all who supporting. Love goes out to everyone else same way from our hearts to yours. #Outofmanyonepeople World Love,” Gardner said on Instagram a few days ago.

Produced by Rajah Nelson, the ‘Olympe Rose’ Rhythm features tracks like Top A Di Top by Ding Dong, Mount A Gyal by Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner, Dweet by Christopher Martin, Weekend by Munga Honourable and Dexta Daps’ Big Moves.