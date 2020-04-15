Usher reveals strange self-isolation snack

Yeah! hitmaker Usher has revealed he’s developed a taste for “crackers and smoked oysters” during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 41-year-old star has been adjusting to life in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, and he has turned to food to help him cope with being stuck inside. He’s been experimenting with different foods to the ones he would usually eat and he has developed a liking for the salt-water mollusks.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s ‘The Heat’, he said: “[I’m eating] everything in the refrigerator. I open my refrigerator up and was like, ‘What the hell do you want now?’ It’s crazy. Right now it’s like, you just want to feel good, you want to eat cereal, you want to eat all that stuff. Why the hell am I, in Atlanta, eating crackers and smoked oysters? What the hell? I’m like, canned smoked oysters? Why? It’s just to do it.”

Usher is trying to stay optimistic during the health crisis, and he insisted the time indoors could be an opportunity to focus without distractions.

He explained: “Our minds are so preoccupied throughout the day and doing all the other things. Now we get a chance to really, really deal with ourselves.”

Meanwhile, the singer recently released new single SexBeat with Lil Jon and Ludacris, whom he worked with on hit single Yeah! back in 2004. But he took some convincing to bring it out into the world.