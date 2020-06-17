UWI students freak as school removes course materials amid final exams

If the

challenge of coronavirus (COVID-19) wasnâ€™t enough of a hindrance to their

education, University of the West Indies (UWI) students were in for another

unexpected surprise.

With the tertiary institution forced to administer all exams online due to social distancing requirements amid COVID-19, students were preparing for the true test of widespread distance education, final exams.

But, as is the running theme of the popular reality competition show Big Brother, expect the unexpected.

UWI gave up on me so Iâ€™m giving up on UWI. â€” Ÿ¦‹ (@sheylikesfood) Matching energies in 2020June 17, 2020

Thousands of students yesterday (and a in the early hours of this morning, because university students have the oddest sleep patterns), were made aware that all their course materials on OurVLE (Our Virtual Learning Environment), the schoolâ€™s online resource center, were removed.

The reactions ranged from shock, to disbelief, to absolute dread, as many realised they were left without support materials for the ensuing examinations. But not to fear, like true university students, amid the taunts, jabs and hilarious responses, was a unified effort by those who were fortunate enough to have saved information, to share it with others in need.

UWI ignoring everyone whos calling to ask why they deleted the notes â€” The _AuDaCity_ Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ–¤ (@juvon_bl11) pic.twitter.com/NU0hpj3SZkJune 17, 2020

A coordinated effort to share slides, notes, and all related information to courses across the institutionâ€™s faculties saw emails, Google drive links and DMs exchanging swiftly as students tried to make the best of the unforeseen turn of events.

UWIâ€™s outgoing Guild president, Christina Williams, tried to offer some comfort to students, tweeting that her team is â€œawake and doing all we can and more to help resolve this issue on OURVLE as quickly and as equitably as possible.â€

The Guild is awake and we are doing all we can and more to help resolve this issue on OURVLE as quicky and as equitably as possible. â€” Christina Williams (@CSW_JA) My final exam which expires tomorrow that was proctored in my usual course portal has been wiped. I am very anxious but we will overcome.June 17, 2020

The writing may have been on the wall though, as one user, Prynceblade, tweeted a week ago â€ UWI students you are being advised, to download all content and notes from your respective course containers on OurVLE, as some course material will be removed during the exam period. Prevention is better than cure.â€

Check out some of the other reactions to the UWIâ€™s moves below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Me logging on to OURVLE: â€” 8LACK (@JahnoyLeith_Ja) pic.twitter.com/WnoZubX8j8June 17, 2020

SOMEBODY CAN TELL ME WHY ME GO PON OURVLE AND NUH SEE MY COURSE MATERIAL ?!????????? â€” danielle (@ohhmydanielle) pic.twitter.com/fFZP2hGVYHJune 17, 2020

When smaddy ask me wah gwaan pon OURVLE: â€” Record (@DjRecord101) pic.twitter.com/gz7HcyDaDnJune 17, 2020

Me : mi ago study at 1 â€” drogba Ÿ (@devantew11) Ourvle : pic.twitter.com/GFa0TAEPNDJune 17, 2020

Nobody at all:â€” GailnatashaŸ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@Gailnatasha_) Uwi admin right before them delete everything off ourvle: https://t.co/dnM5d0PwszJune 17, 2020

I must say, this is the fastest I've seen UWI students self-organize. The unity is pleasing. Wish it wasn't ourvle cause dis doh kmt.â€” Danielle Mullings (@damullingstweet) June 17, 2020

I really appreciate how all UWI students rushed to each other's aid last night, offering each other notes, worksheets and old slides. They took down our course material and we all tried to help out.â€” Jamaiq Charles (@jamaiqcharles) It just goes to show you that at the end of the day, is a big family dis.June 17, 2020