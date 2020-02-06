Vagina-smelling incense? Erykah Badu to drop product that smells like her used underwear

When it comes to unwinding after a long day,

many folks turn to that good ole incense, which has long been used for

aromatherapy and meditation. You’ve probably heard of incense scents like

lemongrass, peppermint, lavender and jasmine, but how about vagina?

Yes, you read right. There’s about to be an incense which smells like vagina when burnt, but not just any va-jay-jay, Erykah Badu’s lady parts hunty.

The eccentric, soul-singing priestess said the product will form part of her online store, Badu World Market, which is expected to open on February 20.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” she told 10Magazine. “Even the ash is part of it,” she continued.

She added that she doesn’t wear panties anymore, but the name of the product will smell as advertised – Badu’s P***y.

“The people deserve it,” she said. “There’s an urban legend that my p***y changes men. The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

In case a vagina-smelling, sorry, Erykah Badu vagina-smelling incense isn’t your thing, there are other items that will be available on the website, including apothecary goods like grills, amethyst, rose quartz, Native American herbs and clothing from Badu’s FUH brand.

The On and On singer told InStyle that the online store was inspired by New York City’s streetwear marketplace, Chinatown Market.

Badu Market World aims to, “encourage networking among smaller brands and prestigious art houses,” says Badu. “It’s a hub to share space with all people.”