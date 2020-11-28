Vanessa Bling inks endorsement deal

Dancehall

artiste Vanessa Bling has signed an endorsement deal with Jamaican brand

Comfort My Feet.

The One Man entertainer shared the news via Instagram on Friday.

“Partnered with @comfortmyfeet as their first brand ambassador in the Caribbean & international. Lord I thank you,” she captioned a post in which she was smiling.

This partnership means that Vanessa Bling will be the brand ambassador for Comfort My Feet. The company provides foot soaking products that help with fungus, callus, cracked heels, black nails, dull skin and odour.

It was not disclosed how long she would be working with the brand.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Bling recently released songs like No Time, Tek Who and First Thing.