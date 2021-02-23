Vanessa Bryant blasts Meek Mill for “insensitive” Kobe Bryant lyric

Vanessa Bryant blasts Meek Mill for “insensitive” Kobe Bryant lyricTuesday, February 23, 2021
|
As anyone could have predicted, Vanessa Bryant is not feeling the lyric rapper Meek Mill wrote about her late husband, Kobe Bryant.
The leaked song, Don’t Worry, features fellow rapper Lil Baby and includes the lyric, “If I ever lack I’m goin’ out with my choppa, it be another Kobe.”
When Bryant finally got wind of it, she called Meek Mill out on her Instagram Story, labelling the lyric as “insensitive and disrespectful”.
“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” Vanessa, she wrote. “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this.”
She continued, “If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”
The legendary NBA player died after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California on Sunday afternoon, January 26. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others also perished in the crash.
But Meek Mill has previously defended the lyric after fans came down on him for it. “Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol,” he said at the time.
We’re hoping he has a better response for Vanessa Bryant. In fact, if he wants any advice, we’d tell him to ditch the song completely.
