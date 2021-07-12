Vershon advises party patrons to party with caution

Dancehall entertainer Vershon is hoping that the local music industry will bounce back after being locked down for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he’s urging party-goers to observe protocols put it place by the government to allow the reopening of the industry.

“Now that the government has reopened the industry and things seem to be returning to normal, I hope that our entertainment industry will be vibrant again. However, I also hope everyone will adhere to the measurements that the government has put in place to control the spread of the virus. We cannot afford to have another outbreak as this would be a major setback not only for the entertainment industry but for the entire nation,” said Vershon.

Buss it wide open

Vershon is currently promoting a hot new single titled Buss It Wide Open on the Pure Music Productions imprint. He said this one is especially for the ladies.

“It’s been a while since I dropped a song for the ladies, so I did this one for them. It couldn’t come at a better time because the girls can go out and dance again, so I know they’re gonna buss it wide open and enjoy themselves,” he said.

Vershon also gave props to Delly Ranx, who produced Buss It Wide Open.

“Delly Ranx is one of my favourite producers; it’s always a good vibes working with him. I have learned a lot from him over the years. He’s been a guiding influence in my career right from the start.”

The entertainer who is signed to Warner Music is currently working on a new project for the label, EP 2, which is slated to be released in October.

He is also promoting three other new singles, Why Worry (BJ Records), Dream (Dynesty RecordS), and I Saw The Light (Sweet Music).