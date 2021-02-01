Vershon and Jahmiel set to collaborate on track

It seems the beef between dancehall acts Jahmiel and Vershon is at an end, and the one-time adversaries could be collaborating.

Jahmiel told Seani B of BBC 1Xtra that he reached out to Vershon with the idea. â€œA drive mi a drive inno and a voice come to me and say you and Vershon fi do sumtenâ€ he explained.

He went on to say that this has come about because of the positive energy. â€œA just positive energy we a deal wid, love we a deal widâ€ noting he put his ego aside and just reached out.Â

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ÿ’¥VershonŸ’¥ (@vershonmusic)

He explained that he reached out to Vershon on Instagram to which he says Vershon replied that it would be a good look and there was no resistance on the part of the Inna Real Life artiste.

The move continues to signal a change in direction for the Gain the World singer in recent times following what he says was a near-death experience. He has since changed management and is seemingly returning to his original focus in music.

Jahmiel and Vershon had been beefing with Vershon even taking shots at Mavado and Alkaline who, up to recently, were considered part of trio dubbed MVP in the music business.

For his part, Vershon seemed happy at the reaching out, writing on Instagram that this was â€œdelayed but not deniedâ€.

â€œBig up yi self Jahmiel a nuff youth a wait for dah track ya maybe a entire album nuff people ago happy/excited. Mek we lead by example so that some other artist dem can realize she unity is strength!â€™

This is not the first time that Vershon has called for unity as in 2019 he called for end to the animosity and declared unity not only for himself and Jahmiel but all warring factions in the dancehall arena.