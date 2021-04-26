Very good! Jamaica’s police commissioner stops in rain to help motorist

Jamaicaâ€™s Commissioner of Police, Major Antony Anderson has been receiving a lot of commendation after a video of him stopping in the rain to assist a motorist began making its rounds on social media.

The video was captured by a passing motorist.

â€œLook guys the commissioner of police himself in a rain a help a van weh di taxi man lick off, thatâ€™s very good,â€ the person said.

In the short video, Major Anderson is seen briefly talking with persons on the scene of the incident before returning to his vehicle.

The video was also reshared to the Jamaica Constabulary Forceâ€™s (JCF) Instagram page where it was boosted as fulfilling the JCFâ€™s mandate to be a force for good.

â€œCommissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, displayed what it truly means to beÂ #AForce4GoodÂ when he stopped to assist a motorcyclist, whose bike skidded and hit a wall over the weekend during the rain. A passing motorist captured the moment on video.Â #KeepingYouSafe,â€ the caption read.

And followers praised the commissioner for his humility.

â€œWe need more positive energy like this in Jamaica,â€ one fan commented.

â€œWell done Commissioner ,Leading from the frontâ¤ï¸Ÿ™Œ,â€ another added.

â€œThat is what it takes to be a leader. Leading by example,â€someone said.