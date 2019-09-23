‘Villains’ offers up a juicy serving of horror and comedy

Small-time crooks learn the hardest way possible that things are never what they seem…

Also, never underestimate the lengths people will go to keep their darkest secrets away from prying eyes.

Perfectly blending four mesmerising performances, Villains follows lovestruck petty robbers trying their best to outmanoeuvre and escape crazed kidnappers with their lives intact.

Starring Bill Skarsgård from the successful IT reboot; Maika Monroe from It Follows fame, Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) and Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer) – Villains is comedic gold fashioned under a gripping thrill-ride.

Mickey (Skarsgård) and Jules (Monroe) rob a gas station in the very opening scene.

During their daring getaway bound for Florida, their car runs out of gas.

Despite the intentionally lonely roads they chose, there happens to be a house not far from where the vehicle last stopped.

The loving couple sees that no one is home and break into the house. After unsuccessfully searching for the keys to the car in the garage, they decide to siphon the gas from that car and put into theirs.

Things take a wonky turn as the pair search for a container to make their escape with the stolen gas, and head to the basement.

The wild ride begins as Mickey and Jules discover a little girl, Sweetiepie, chained to a pipe along the wall.

Sometimes, it’s best to leave well enough alone, as the pair, refusing to leave the girl behind seeks a way to free Sweetiepie. Unfortunately, this is when the owners of the house return home.

Unassuming criminals themselves, George (Donovan) and Gloria (Sedgwick) piece together that the young lovers are on the run and attempt a deal – Mickey and Jules just have to leave the girl there and they’d be free to go.

As you already, guessed, Mickey and Jules refuse the offer and kickstart the cat-and-mouse chase for survival. Check out the official trailer below: